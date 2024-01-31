Zimbabwe: Sikhala 'Kicked Out' of Prison, Dumped By the Roadside

Opposition politician Job Sikhala was "kicked out" of Chikurubi Maximum prison Tuesday night by authorities after he was given a wholly suspended jail term for inciting public violence by a Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti.

Speaking to a top rights lawyer, Sikhala said he was informed during the night that he was going home when the initial arrangement was for him to be released Wednesday morning.

"I was kicked out. I was told you have to go now, that's the instruction we got so they took me out and dumped me by the roadside. At this time can you imagine," he said.

● Sikhala has been kicked out of prison. Authorities secretly got him out & dumped him outside after they received an instruction to release him tonight. He was supposed to be released tomorrow in front of tens of people who had planned a grand welcome📹 @NewsHawksLive pic.twitter.com/YmpPf1Tz9W-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) January 30, 2024

Sikhala also said he suspected that there could have been arrangements for state agents to abduct him.

Sikhala spent over a year and a half following his arrest for inciting public violence in Nyatsime.

Prosecutors alleged that he urged the public to avenge the death of Citizens Coalition for Change activist Moreblessing Ali who was callously murdered in cold blood by a Zanu PF supporter Pius Jamba.

All his efforts to secure bail flopped and was hit with another charge of defeating the course of justice based on the event in which he was accused of circulating a video inciting the public.

That charge was however quashed before his conviction was set aside by the High Court.

Meanwhile, speaking to a local publication after his release, Sikhala said he needs time to map the way forward.

He has two more pending criminal charges all at judgement level.

Judgement on another case is expected on February 7.