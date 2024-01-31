Angola: Ministers Outline Strategy for Preventing Violence in Central African Countries

Luanda — Angola is attending the Regional Forum of Ministers of Communication and Information of the Member States of the Economic Community of Central African Countries (CEEAC), which is taking place in Bangui.

At the event that ends on Wednesday, 31st, Angola will be represented by a delegation led by the Secretary of State for Social Communication, Nuno Caldas.

The meeting aims to analyze and pre-validate the Regional Strategy, as well as the creation of an Action Plan to prevent and respond to hate speech and incitement to violence in Central Africa.

On the first day of work, technicians from member countries discussed the validation of the draft regional strategy and action plan for the prevention and fight against hate speech in central Africa.

On Wednesday (31), according to the event program, Nuno Caldas, representing the Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, Mário de Oliveira, will give a communication based on the Angolan experience on prevention and response to speeches of hatred and incitement to violence. VM/DOJ