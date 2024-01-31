Angola Rises Five Places in the Corruption Perception Index

Luanda — Angola improved five places in the Corruption Perception Index, according to the 2023 report by the Non-Governmental Organization Transparency International, released on Tuesday.

According to the document to which ANGOP had access, Angola improved 14 points since 2019, ranking 121st among 180 countries and territories and, in the sub-Saharan African region, 21st among the 49 countries considered.

It highlights that the country adopted anti-corruption measures, which it applied 'consistently', to recover stolen assets and openly hold alleged perpetrators accountable through national judicial systems.

"Angola established an anti-corruption strategy for the period 2018-2022 and these efforts, together with other judicial reforms, led to the recovery of $3.3 billion dollars in assets by the Sovereign Fund", the document reads.

It highlights that the investigation and criminal action against senior officials also culminated in the recovery of around seven billion dollars in financial and tangible assets.

In relation to the remaining Portuguese-speaking African Countries (PALOP), Mozambique dropped five places and is the 35th most corrupt state among the 49 countries considered in sub-Saharan Africa.

Mozambique moved to 147th, among 180 countries and territories, reaching 25 points on a scale from zero to 100.

São Tomé and Príncipe dropped three places and is, among the 49 states considered, the 7th least corrupt country in sub-Saharan Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This year's edition shows that São Tomé and Príncipe moved to 68th position, out of 180, reaching 45 points.

Guinea-Bissau moved up one place and is the 40th most corrupt country among the 49 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

In the global index, the country rose to 160th - among 180 countries and territories, reaching 22 points.

Cabo Verde is the second least corrupt country in sub-Saharan Africa - after the Seychelles - and the 30th among the 180 states and territories considered in the report.

With 64 points, the document highlights that Cabo Verde recently approved a law that creates an electronic platform for judicial operators, "in order to reduce delays and pending processes".

The Corruption Perception Index has been released every year since 1995 by the non-governmental organization Transparency International and has been a reference in the analysis of the phenomenon of corruption, based on the perception of experts and business executives on the levels of corruption in the public sector. MCN/DOJ