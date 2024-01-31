Angola: Public Transport Network in Cabinda Gets New Buses

Cabinda — Fourteen new buses, with capacity for 64 seats each, went into circulation in Cabinda, on Tuesday, to reinforce the local public transport fleet.

The buses were delivered to four operators in the sector, following a public tender, and they must reimburse the amount of 58,354,933.00 million kwanzas for each bus, within 10 years.

The beneficiaries previously paid a partial amount of 2,917,747.00 kwanzas, corresponding to 5% of the total amount, to receive the buses, with the remaining being paid in a monthly installment of 461,976.55 kwanzas.

Speaking to the press at the end of the ceremony to hand over public buses to operators in the sector, the governor of Cabinda, Mara Quiosa, said that the province now has 64 vehicles in circulation.

Mara Quiosa acknowledged that the number of public transports in the district is still reduced to meet the existing demand, having reiterated the government's commitment to continue investing in improving the supply of urban transport services in the region.

The public transport operator, Vicente Massiala, promised to work to reduce the flow of people at stops.

Public servant Osvaldo Simba praised the government's initiative and called for a rational use of resources.

In turn, primary school student João Samuel said she believes that the means made available will minimize the problem of public transport in the region.JFC/VM/DOJ