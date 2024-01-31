Angola: Expert Highlights President João Lourenço's Peace Efforts At African Union

Luanda — Political analyst Osvaldo Mboco highlighted, on Tuesday, the diplomatic efforts of the Angolan President, João Lourenço, aimed at resolving conflicts in Africa, through peaceful initiatives.

Speaking to ANGOP, regarding the African Day of Peace and Reconciliation (31 January), the specialist in International Relations highlighted that, in recent years, Angola has been a hub for political consultations on the African continent.

He said that the mediation and good offices of João Lourenço, Champion of Peace of the African Union, have a pacifist character, which greatly privileges dialogue and respects international law.

In his opinion, the Angolan statesman has been able to speak out about conflicts, listening to the various parties involved and seeking consensus to resolve the security problems that plague Africa.

He said that João Lourenço, in addition to the continent's problems, has defended the end of conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, through dialogue, especially between Ukraine and Russia and between Israel and Palestine.

He defended the need for Angola to design a department or study center on war and peace, in order to increase the performance and effectiveness of its action in terms of conflict resolution.

"It is necessary for Angola to design a department or study center on war and peace", he reinforced.

The expert hopes that the center will carry out studies on conflict prevention and resolution across the continent.

He stated, on the other hand, that the two structural axes of foreign policy (economic and preventive diplomacy) have to do with peace, conflict management and resolution.

According to the expert, it is essential that the country invests in experts in matters of war and peace, so that its positioning is more assertive.

Regarding the peace and war study center, he said there is an element that can contribute, from the continent's point of view, to constituting a peace agenda in Africa.

If work is done in this direction, he said, there will certainly be an approach from a theoretical and doctrinal point of view adjusted to the challenges of peace at African level.

He stressed that peace is not simply the silencing of weapons, subscribing that the silencing of weapons is the primary element for the country's stability.

'And then we can start discussing issues that have to do with economic and social aspects', he concluded.

Peace and Reconciliation Day was designated by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, during the body's 16th Extraordinary Summit, held in May 2022, in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

In marking this anniversary, Angolan President João Lourenço highlights the Continent's priority in silencing the weapons to guarantee peace, social cohesion, national unity and regional cooperation for Africa.

The AU Champion of Peace and Reconciliation reiterates the determination of this continental body to continue its efforts to restore peace, security and stability on the continent, through inclusive dialogue and mediation efforts.

The mission must be carried out in close collaboration with Member States, Regional Economic Communities and AU-led mediation mechanisms for youth, women and other stakeholders. FMA/VIC/DOJ