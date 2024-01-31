Angola: EU Intends to Reinforce Cooperation On Human Rights Promotion

Luanda — The European Union Ambassador (EU) in Angola, Rosario Bento Pais, said on Tuesday in Luanda, that the institution intends to reinforce the bonds of cooperation with the provision of justice, especially in the domains of human rights promotion and in the formation of paintings.

Speaking to the press, at the end of a hearing with the provider of justice, Florbela Araújo, the European diplomat highlighted the excellent cooperation relations between the two institutions, therefore advocating the need to be extended to other areas.

At the time, the official presented the EU projects for the period 2021-2027, with enhancement to promote good governance, diversification of the economy, sexual and reproductive health, freedom of the press, defense and protection of vulnerable people, among others.

For its part, the provider has requested the support of the European Union to materialize virtual hearings across the country, with the aim of increasingly disclosing the role of the institution in defense of citizens' rights, freedoms and guarantees. FMA/MCN/DOJ