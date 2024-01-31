Angola Shares Experiences in Digital Education

30 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Minister of Education Luísa Grilo is to present her country's vision and programs in digital education at the World Digital Education Conference taking place since Monday in Shanghai, China,running under the slogan "application, sharing and innovation".

Invited by her China's counterpart, Huai Jinpeng, the Angolan minister will also take part in the launch of the World Digital Education Union.

The conference, which ends on Wednesday, brings together education ministers from various countries, heads of international organizations, academics, digital specialists, among others.

It addresses teachers' digital literacy and competences, global development (artificial intelligence, digital ethics, opportunities for transformation), among other topics.

A compilation of digital education cases from around the world, an index on the development of global digital education and an initiative on digital education are expected to be launched during the conference.

Over 800 people, 400 of them guests from 70 countries are participating in the event. JAM/OHA/DAN/AMP

