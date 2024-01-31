Angolan President Swears in Constitutional Court's Counselor Judge

30 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço on Tuesday in Luanda swore in the counselor judge of the Constitutional Court João Carlos António Paulino, who was appointed Friday by the Superior Council of the Magistracy to fill up a void left in this position.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony, the Head of State said that the act marks the swearing in of a counselor judge who has the responsibility of replacing someone who for seven years has given his best to the service of justice at the Constitutional Court.

The president added that he hopes that João Carlos Paulino would do as equal as or better than his predecessor, underlining that an end-of-term replacements will be held this year for new appointments to be made.

The president wished him every success in his new role.

The newly appointed judge vowed to fulfill and enforce the constitution and laws of the Republic of Angola and to carry out his new duties with the utmost dedication and responsibility.

The Constitutional Court is made up of 11 counselor judges among jurists and magistrates for a non-renewable seven-year term.

Of these, four are appointed by the President of the Republic, including its presiding judge, an equal number are elected by the National Assembly by a 2/3 majority of the deputies in office, two by the Superior Council of the Magistracy and one by public competitive examination.PA/VIC/AMP

