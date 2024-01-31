Angolan Journalist Releases 'Memories of Independence'

Luanda — Angolan journalist Guilherme Galiano releases Friday in Luanda a book entitled "Memories of Independence".

The book recounts untold stories lived and told by a group of personalities from different political and social backgrounds, who agreed to share them in a television project entitled "Memories of Independence".

The book includes testimonies from politicians, military personnel, writers, academics and activists from the three national liberation movements, specifically the MPLA, FNLA and UNITA, totaling 11.

Guilherme Galiano interviewed 69 personalities in the program broadcasted by TV Zimbo, which in 2015 became a benchmark for quality and "public service" on Angolan television.

JournsGuilherme Galiano was born in coastal Benguela province on September 28, 1960. He began his professional career at Rádio Universidade Tejo (RUT), moving on to Commercial Radiol (1986 - 1992) and Portuguese Club Radio (1992-1994).

The journalist joined the "Canal África" project as one of its founders and became the anchor of the "Manhã Informativa" programme for 16 years.

He was also part of the "Kandandu" programme, a co-production of Portuguese Radio and Television and Angola Public Television.

In 2009, he was invited to take on the role of Programme Director at TV Zimbo, Angola's first private television channel.

In his 10 years with the organization, Guilherme Galiano held the positions of Director of Information, Special Projects and Chairman of the Board of Directors.