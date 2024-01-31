Malawi: Govt Adjusts Cash Transfer Amount Upwards By 57 Percent Because of Devaluation

30 January 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

The government, in conjunction with donors supporting social protection interventions, has revised cash transfer amounts upwards by 57 percent.

This means beneficiaries will now receive a minimum of about K17,000, up from K9,500 on average.

While commending some beneficiaries for their prudent use of the money, Gender and Social Welfare Principal Secretary Roselyn Makhumula said the adjustment of funds will align with recent devaluation and inflation levels.

Makhumula disclosed this today in Sub-Traditional Maggie in Thyolo, where she appreciated that the program is reducing poverty and hunger among the ultra-poor and labor-constrained households.

Beneficiary Frank Losani has hailed the development, as he is now able to support his family of four, while Elizabeth Chamasowa and Ellen Malikha from Gilioti village attested that they bought goats and constructed a house, respectively.

