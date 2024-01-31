Malawi: Chakwera Meets Brazil Designate to Malawi Who Commits to Eradicating Eye Cataracts

President Lazarus Chakwera met with Dr. Breno Tavares Nogueira, Honorary Consul Designate of Brazil to Malawi, at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe today where the diplomat expressed his country's commitment to sending a team of cataract experts to assist in treating eye problems prevalent in Malawi.

The meeting follows Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda's commendation of the Brazilian Government for their impactful contributions to Malawi's health sector.

Brazil has offered to construct a specialized Cataract Surgeries Hospital in Malawi, focusing on comprehensive eye care.

President Chakwera, in response, expressed gratitude for the Brazilian government's proactive stance in addressing Malawi's cataract challenges.

The collaborative efforts signify a positive step towards improving eye health and overall well-being for the people of Malawi.