Mozambique: - Mocímboa DA Praia Experiences Panic After Intense Gunfire

Maputo — The population of Mocímboa da Praia town, one of regions plagued by islamist terrorism in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, experienced moments of panic at around midnight on Monday as a result of intense gunfire, according to a report in Tuesday's issue of the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique'.

According to the paper, citing local sources, the causes of the gunfire "are still a mystery to be solved', although it is believed that terrorists might have launched an attack.

The gunfire caused fear and forced many people to flee to hiding places. "Others even slept on the beach, while others spent the night in silence', said Assane Salimo, one of the paper's sources.

According to another resident, Maiassa Sarangue, hours later nothing was known about the shooting.

"The Rwandan and Mozambican forces remain silent, but we know it was near the barracks', she said, suggesting that "an animal tried to enter the barracks and this frightened the soldiers and from there the shooting started.'

The terrorists, the paper writes, still circulate in the southern region of Mocímboa da Praia district, just as they do in the coastal area of Macomia, in the centre of Cabo Delgado province.

About a week ago, the terrorists invaded the villages of Lucheti and Calugo, burning thatch, and seized two sacks of dried fish from local traders.

The population was also threatened with death for allegedly giving information about the terrorists to the Rwandan forces, responsible for the security of Mocímboa da Praia district.

Since October 2017, Cabo Delgado has been the target of terrorist attacks that have killed more than 3,000 citizens and caused more than 900,000 people to flee to safer places, triggering a humanitarian crisis.