Mozambique: - Mozambique and French Energy Agency Strengthen Cooperation

Maputo — The Mozambican government and the French International Energy Agency (IEA) have strengthened cooperation in order to attract more investment in the energy sector, taking into account that Mozambique intends to become an energy hub in the southern African region.

According to the executive director of the IEA, Fatih Birol, who was speaking to reporters on Sunday in Rome, after the end of an audience granted to him by Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, in the context of the Italy-Africa Summit - the conversation with the Mozambican president about the country's enormous energy potential was fruitful.

"The meeting served to evaluate the transformation of the energy sector to make the country economically prosperous, from the exploitation of natural gas and hydroelectric power, among others. We are working together on a strategy that will attract many investors from all over the world', he said.

Birol also took the opportunity to invite the President to take part in the "Clean Cooking' Summit to be held on 14 May in Paris.

The May summit will be co-chaired by Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre and the executive director of the IEA.

"I'm very happy because the President has told me that he intends to take part in this meeting on 14 May in Paris to find a definitive solution to the problem', said Birol.