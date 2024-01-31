Ethiopia: Coal Factory Covering 75% Local Demand to Operate Soon

Tarcha — A coal factory in Dawro Zone having a capacity of substituting 75 % of country's imported coal would get operational soon, Company Representative disclosed.

The construction of the coal factory that has been undertaken for the past two years in Dawro Zone's Tarcha Town by ET Mining Development Company at a cost of five billion Birr has reached final phase, the Company Representative Wondimu Mitiku said.

He told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the construction of the factory is at its final phase where necessary machines are being installed.

As to him, the company plans to inaugurate the factory in less than two months after finalizing the installation and test of machines.

"Ethiopia has a coal resource, but it imports processed coal from South Africa. Ethiopia's cement factories are using imported processed coal and ET Mining Development aims to substitute over 75 % of imported processed coal," Wondimu stated.

As to the Representative, the company has the capacity to supply 150 ton refined coal per hour.

Factory's Project Manager Belay Asefa for his part said that Ethiopia's processed coal demand is high as it demands 400 million USD on average.

However, ET Mining Development's coal factory is on final stage to start supplying quality processed coal at home, he said, adding that the factory has the capacity of supplying 3,600 tons of coal product per day.

According to Wondimu, the factory has already began undertaking social responsibility by supporting community development projects in the surroundings.

It has built two health centers and now constructing a school that createdover 300 jobs during the construction period. Moreover, the factory would create about 400 jobs when it gets operational, Wondimu indicated.