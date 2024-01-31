Rwanda: Etoile Coach Kwaku Optimistic About League Survival

Etoile de l'Est head coach Imama Kwaku Amapakabo is confident that his side can avoid relegation from the 2023/24 season.

The Nigerian tactician took over the Primus National League returnees from Maurice Nshimiyimana who was show the exit door in November 2023 and the new coach is bent on transforming the team as they hope to maintain their topflight status.

"With just two games played in the second round, the players are beginning to understand and believe in what we're doing," Kwaku told Times Sport.

"The team needs a victory to earn the respect they're due and for the players to have absolute belief in what they can achieve. We can avoid relegation."

Etoile de l'Est, one of the two newly-promoted teams to topflight football, are 16th on the league table with 12 points after 17 games.

They were relegated from the Primus National League in the 2021/22 season after finishing at the bottom of the table.