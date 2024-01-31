Zimbabwe: Suspended Sentence for Sikhala

CCC official Job Sikhala and his accomplice, Chitungwiza North Member of Parliament Godfrey Sithole were yesterday sentenced to two years in jail, wholly suspended for five years, for inciting public violence in Nyatsime in 2022.

In sentencing the duo, Harare regional magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti said she took into account the considerable time the two had spent in remand prison.

The suspended jail terms are on condition that they are not found guilty of offences relating to public violence in the next five years.

Explaining her sentencing, Mrs Miti said: "The court is guided by the presumptive penalty of three years imprisonment with aggravating circumstances.

"However, in this particular case, the court took into consideration that the two are first time offenders and Sikhala has been in remand for some time, while Sithole was in remand for five months and was later granted bail.

"Therefore, the two are sentenced to two years imprisonment which is wholly suspended on condition that the two do not commit a similar offence within the next five years".

Sikhala has been on remand since his arrest in 2022.

Addressing the media after the sentencing decision, Sikhala's lawyer Mr Harrison Nkomo said his client will now be discharged from prison.

"The legal effect of this sentence is that Job is now a free man and will be released today.

"I have instructions to take the matter to the High Court for an appeal against this conviction ," he said.

Agreed facts are that Sikhala posted a video on social media encouraging CCC supporters to avenge the death of party supporter Moreblessing Ali, who was killed by a former boyfriend in a domestic dispute.

He and Sithole hired lorries to ferry people from Epworth and other surrounding areas in Chitungwiza to Nyatsime to commit acts of violence.

According to the State, 20 families were left homeless following the violence, while 13 shops, six tuck-shops and vehicles were extensively damaged after CCC supporters ran amok, indiscriminately attacking residents of Nyatsime.