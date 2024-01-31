Africa Seeks Commercial Ties With Advanced Countries - Premier

Receives first aircraft built in Ethiopia

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) reportedly made the call to developed countries to forge trade and investment relations with the African continent including Ethiopia.

The Premier is said to have made the above remark in the Italy-Africa Summit yesterday in Rome.

Planning and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa (PhD) told local media that Abiy's summit address was focused on Ethiopia's infrastructural development activities including road, renewable energy as well as an industry sector. "Despite the effort that is being exerted in the industry sector, the country's export is still limited to few raw materials."

According to the minister, the summit enhances development cooperation and relations between Ethiopia and Italy. Accordingly, PM Abiy held talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on bilateral, regional and multilateral issues.

"Since Italy is going to chair the upcoming G7 Summit, Abiy urged PM Meloni and expressed his hope that Africa would be treated as equal partners in the event."

The two countries launched a program worth some 5.5 billion Euros which focuses on education, infrastructure, renewable energy and other sectors. Of which, the direct budget support agreement for the renewable energy program is over 83 million Euros.

Noting the recent launching of the second phase of the renewable energy program, Fistum indicated that the cooperation would highly contribute to the realization of the program in achieving universal electricity access. "Similarly, the agreement will pave the way in solving the financial challenge that the Koysha Hydroelectric Power Project faced due to Ethiopia's loan situation."

She further highlighted that the cooperation is the manifestation of Ethiopia's development partners' effort to revive the collaboration.

On the other hand, the summit deliberated on minimizing the challenges of illegal migration. The summit's focus was not only easing the problems but also addressing the pushing factor of illegal migration from the source, it was learned.

In a related development, Premier Abiy received the first aircraft built in Ethiopia in 1935 dubbed "Tsehay" which was made by the collaborative efforts of the German engineer and pilot of the emperor, Herr Ludwig Weber, and Ethiopian individuals of that era.

In his tweet the PM said, "Today is a day of great pride for Ethiopians as we celebrate the official handover of "Tsehay" by the Italian Government. I extend my immense gratitude to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her support over the past year in facilitating its return."

BY BETELHEM BEDLU