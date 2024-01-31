Africa: Judgments to Be Delivered

31 January 2024
African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (Arusha)
The Judges of the African Court on Human & People's Rights will on 13th February 2024 deliver the following judgements at the beginning of the 72nd Ordinary Session of the Court. The delivery of decisions will be accessible via live streaming in both English and French, with simultaneous interpretation in Arabic, English, French and Kiswahili.

Application No. 017/2016 - Deogratias Nicholaus Jeshi v United Republic of Tanzania

Application No. 044/2016 - John Mwita v United Republic of Tanzania

Application No. 050/2016 - Crospery Gabriel and Another v United Republic of Tanzania

Application No. 030/2016 - Romward William v United Republic of Tanzania

