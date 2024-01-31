Kenya Red Cross Says 4 People Critically Injured in Nairobi Fire

Nairobi — Four people were critically injured following the fire outbreak in Nairobi's Juakali area on Tuesday, the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) has said.

The fire, believed to have originated from one of the stalls, broke out around 5 p.m., prompting a swift response from authorities.

The KRCS confirmed that the casualties received immediate attention from their medical teams before being evacuated to the hospital for further treatment.

"Following relentless efforts, the fire at Juakali area on Landhies Road, near City Stadium, was successfully extinguished a few hours past midnight. We are grateful for the effective collaboration with the Kenya Defence Forces and Kenya Police," KRCS said.

Property of unknown value was engulfed in flames following the evening incident.

The outbreak caused a significant traffic snarl-up on Jogoo Road as police redirected vehicles to facilitate the swift arrival of fire engines at the scene.

Firefighters, along with the police and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), battled the blaze for several hours before successfully containing it after midnight.

In a separate incident, another fire erupted in Kajiado's Kitengela town, resulting in additional losses for local businesses.

Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of both fires.