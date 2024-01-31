Kenya: EACC Arrests Tana River Administrator Who Allegedly Sold Relief Food Intended for Needy Residents

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have apprehended a Tana River administrator in connection with selling relief food meant for residents.

The anti-graft agency said that its detectives apprehended an Assistant County Commissioner of Kilifi's Ganze sub-county on Wednesday morning.

EACC accuses Teddy Buya Bonaya of selling relief food valued at Sh 550,200.

The aid was meant for needy residents in Tana North Sub-County within Tana River County.

"He will be arraigned tomorrow (Thursday)," EACC said.

The arrest comes as the Renson Ingonga-led agency steps up its war on graft within the public sector.

In a similar operation last June, EACC officers apprehended an Assistant County Commissioner in Roysambu on bribery allegations.

According to the EACC, the administrator is accused of demanding a bribe of Sh50,000 from a Mathare resident.

The bribe was allegedly in exchange for the return of construction materials that had been taken away after the demolition of the complainant's three-roomed house, which was reportedly constructed on a road reserve.

She was arrested alongside her agent, identified as David Musyoki, to whom she had ordered the complainant to deliver the money.

The anti-graft agency stated the second suspect had attempted to escape their dragnet by fleeing to the Mathare slums, where they caught up with him.