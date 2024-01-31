Kenya: EACC Arrests Tana River Administrator Who Allegedly Sold Relief Food Intended for Needy Residents

31 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have apprehended a Tana River administrator in connection with selling relief food meant for residents.

The anti-graft agency said that its detectives apprehended an Assistant County Commissioner of Kilifi's Ganze sub-county on Wednesday morning.

EACC accuses Teddy Buya Bonaya of selling relief food valued at Sh 550,200.

The aid was meant for needy residents in Tana North Sub-County within Tana River County.

"He will be arraigned tomorrow (Thursday)," EACC said.

The arrest comes as the Renson Ingonga-led agency steps up its war on graft within the public sector.

In a similar operation last June, EACC officers apprehended an Assistant County Commissioner in Roysambu on bribery allegations.

According to the EACC, the administrator is accused of demanding a bribe of Sh50,000 from a Mathare resident.

The bribe was allegedly in exchange for the return of construction materials that had been taken away after the demolition of the complainant's three-roomed house, which was reportedly constructed on a road reserve.

She was arrested alongside her agent, identified as David Musyoki, to whom she had ordered the complainant to deliver the money.

The anti-graft agency stated the second suspect had attempted to escape their dragnet by fleeing to the Mathare slums, where they caught up with him.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.