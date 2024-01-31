Kenya: DCI Recover Rifle Believed to Have Been Stolen From Ugandan Cop

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) ballistics experts are analyzing a firearm that was recovered by police in Kisumu, days after a Ugandan police officer was violently robbed by a gang.

DCI said Wednesday that the officer in question was stationed at Central Police Station, Tororo, at the time of the incident.

The AK47 rifle was recovered by Kasagam police officers who were on patrol duties at Nyalenda A ward when they intercepted a suspicious vehicle.

The agency said that five occupants of the vehicle immediately flung the doors open and scampered for safety after they were flagged down.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of four mobile phones and the stolen police rifle.

"Also found in the vehicle during processing by CSI detectives was a homemade gun," DCI said.

District Police Commander in Tororo, Adam Kimuli, confirmed the incident and noted that some of the accomplices had already been apprehended in Uganda. They have been charged before the Tororo District Court.

The DCI emphasized that forensic analysis is underway to obtain crucial leads to identify the suspects involved in the violent robbery.

The vehicle, central to the ongoing investigation, has been impounded by the DCI as part of the evidence collection process.