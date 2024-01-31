Angola: Central Bank Wants to Increase Financial Literacy

Luanda — The National Reserve Bank of Angola (BNA) wants to raise the financial literacy index of Angolan citizens in order to minimise the impact of crises and unforeseen events, as well as the quality of existing banking services, said on Tuesday the executive director of the BNA's Board of Directors, Marília Poças.

To this end, a Financial Education seminar is being held for judicial magistrates.

Speaking at the opening of the event, she pointed out that a recent survey revealed a low level of financial knowledge among Angolans, around 43%, adding that due to this reason the BNA is going to help pass on skills to train citizens in financial management.

To her, health and well-being are directly linked to the financial stability of each citizen.

"The exchange of across-the-board knowledge is aimed at the well-being of families, because well-managed personal finances make it possible to obtain more savings and investments," she said.

Marília Poças reiterated that a savings culture increases financial literacy rates.

The two-day Financial Education Seminar for judges is organised by the Central Bank of Angola, in partnership with the Association of Angolan Judges, with a focus on personal finance management.