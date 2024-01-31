Angola: Gelson to Replace Neblú in Angola's Goal

30 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Interclube's goalkeeper, Gelson Magala, has joined the National Team competing at AFCON 2023, in Côte d'Ivoire, to replace Neblú, sent off in the round of 16 match against Zambia (3-0), for having hands on the ball out of his goal area.

The 24-year-old athlete - originally not part of the 23 selected for the competition - joins the group that has been in Abidjan since Monday for Friday's 6pm game with Nigeria, for the quarter-finals, at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium.

The Angolan squad newcomer will have "competition" from the experienced Kadú and Dominique, the latter finished the game against the Namibians, assuming that he should remain as the first option in coach Pedro Gonçalve's eleven.

This is the second athlete taken from outside the 23 main selection, within the framework of the CAF prerogative, which extraordinarily allowed the registration of 27 players per competing country, i.e, 23 plus 4 reserves, after defender Inácio Miguel replaced Loide Augusto due to family matters.

Completing the list of "extra" substitutes are forwards Chico Banza (Anorthosis from Cyprus) and Depú (Gil Vicente from Portugal).

To remind that in the Angola-Namibia encounter, Neblú was sent off in the 17th minute for defending the ball with his hands outside his area, which the regulation sanctions with expulsion.

Throughout the qualifying campaign, Neblú alternated starting team positions with Hugo Marques, until the latter requested his exit from the competition.

