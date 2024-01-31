Angola: Fresan to Build Five New Veterinary Clinics in Curoca

Ondjiva — Five new hydraulic and veterinary infrastructures will be built this year, in the municipality of Curoca, southern Cunene Province, as part of the Strengthening Resilience and Food and Nutritional Security (FRESAN) project.

The works, financed by the European Union, are part of a total of nine projects to be implemented during the first half of this year, with a total value of €12 million.

According to the deputy coordinator of FRESAN Cunene, Juan Molina, the projects will be implemented in the localities of Chitado headquarters, Tapela, Chipa, Waru and Kamue, with the aim of responding to livestock diseases and enhancing rural communities.

In a statement to ANGOP, he said that each infrastructure will have the capacity to support more than five thousand heads of cattle, improve health and access to water consumption for animals and humans.

The objective is to respond to the situation of severe drought and illness among livestock, with results that promote a structural improvement in livestock transhumance conditions along traditional routes in these regions.

He clarified that the infrastructures, which have an execution deadline of until the end of 2024, are linked by an underground water collection hole, concrete reservoirs with a capacity of 25 thousand liters each, a vaccination sleeve, a drinking tank and another bathroom, entrance corral and loader.

Launched in 2018, Fresan has a global value of €64 million, financed by the European Union, of which €48.6 million are managed by the Camões Institute.

The initiative is part of a joint effort by the European Union, Instituto Camões and the Angola Government, to promote the sustainability of family farming, food and nutritional security, mainly in communities.

Its objective is to contribute to the reduction of hunger, poverty and vulnerability to food and nutritional insecurity, through the sustainable strengthening of family farming, in the provinces of Cunene, Huíla and Namibe.

With an execution deadline of August 2024, the project is intervening in four thematic components such as sustainable family farming, improving nutrition and access to water, institutional strengthening and clinical trials/research on chronic malnutrition.

FI/LHE/ASS/CF/jmc