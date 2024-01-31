Angola: South African Parliament Speaker Highlights Angolan Counterpart's Role

Luanda — The Speaker of South Africa's National Assembly, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, praised this Tuesday the action and role played by her Angolan counterpart, Carolina Cerqueira, describing her as a warrior woman and a prominent figure in Angolan politics.

The leader of the South African parliament was speaking at the opening of the Summit on South African Legislative Sector Oversight, which runs until Wednesday, at the Century City Conference Center, in Cape Town.

With its participation in this forum, Angola wants to be aware of the objectives established by the organizers of the event, sharing experiences and ideas that can serve as a model for Angolan parliament and politics, within the scope of the issues covered in it.

The event, running under the motto "Striving for Oversight that Ensures a Better Life for All South Africans", among other objectives aims to discuss the effectiveness of the role of the Legislative Sector in implementing constitutional mandates, supervision, public participation and law-making, as well as sharing sectoral experiences and exchanging ideas with regional, continental and international counterparts on effective supervisory practices.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive Committee and Presidents of the Parliamentary Forum of the Southern African Development Community will take place on 1 February, also in Cape Town.

The gathering aims to guarantee support and improvements in regional integration with parliamentary participation, promoting practical improvements in the execution of parliaments' tasks in matters of regional integration and cooperation.

Among the objectives, there is also the need to address issues linked to the promotion of good governance, human rights, gender equality, peace, security and stability, as well as economic cooperation, development of Member States and interaction with other parliamentary and inter-parliamentary organizations.

The Angolan delegation is led by the National Assembly Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira, accompanied by deputy Pedro Sebastião, the secretary general of the National Assembly, Pedro Agostinho de Neri, and also includes the Angolan ambassador to South Africa, Rui Orlando Xavier, and the Consul General of Angola in Cape Town, Elsa Caposso Vicente.

Created on September 8, 1997, the SADC Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) is a regional inter-parliamentary body composed of deputies from Member States, with representation of around 3500 parliamentarians in Southern Africa.