Namibia: Alleged Child Killer to Apply for Bail

Walvis Bay — Riddick Ricky Narib, who is accused of the murder of his stepson Wilfred Dantani Eiseb, is expected to seek bail this week in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court.

The accused has been in police custody after allegedly murdering his stepson in January of the previous year in Walvis Bay.

Narib is facing three charges, being murder, obstructing the course of justice, and kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty during his initial court appearance last year.

A police report issued after the incident stated that Narib allegedly buried his stepson in a shallow grave in the dunes near the "Welcome to Walvis Bay" sign. The remains were discovered by a community member, who promptly alerted the police. Family members found the accused, who allegedly attempted suicide, and handed him over to the authorities.

Police stated that Narib found his stepson in the company of other children, buying sweets at a tuckshop in Tutaleni near their residence. He allegedly lured the victim, who was seen walking with him, to the dunes.

The children later informed the victim's aunt, who was responsible for his care. His mother earlier sought assistance from the police due to alleged stalking by her husband, Narib.