Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Announces Return of 'Tsehay' Aircraft From Italy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced today the return of "Tsehay" aircraft from Italy.

"Today is a day of great pride for Ethiopians as we celebrate the official handover of "Tsehay" by the Italian Government," the prime minister shared on X.

The premier also extended his immense gratitude to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni for her support over the past year in facilitating its return.

"Tsehay" is the first aircraft built in Ethiopia in 1935, under the collaborative efforts of the German engineer and pilot of the emperor, Herr Ludwig Weber, and Ethiopian individuals of that era, Abiy said.