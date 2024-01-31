Somalia: Farmajo Welcomes Meeting Announced By Puntland Leader

Doha, Qatar — The former president of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo released a statement concerning the country's situation following a meeting with Hassan Sheikh.

Farmajo spoke with Hassan Sheikh on the amendment of the constitution, the structure of the country's political system, and Ethiopia's attempt to violate the sovereignty of Somalia.

Meanwhile, he welcomes the consultation meeting announced by the president of the Puntland Said Abdullahi Deni, calling on the former and current leaders to attend it.

"I welcome the meeting in Garowe. It is of great importance for the country which is currently going through a critical situation," said Farmajo in a statement on Tuesday.

The former president sent a message to the Somali Parliament and asked it not to take actions that are not compatible with the situation in the country, especially the constitution.

Farmajo has previously warned of unilateral and hasty amendments to the constitution that are aimed at abolishing the country's long-standing clan-based power-sharing model.

Farmajo served as president of Somalia from 2017 to 2022. He was prime minister of Somalia for six months, from November 2010 to June 2011 during the transitional period.