Kenya: KMPDU Issues Strike Threat Should Govt Not Restore Comprehensive Health Cover

Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentist Union (KMPDU) has given the government a one-month ultimatum to restore their comprehensive health cover failure to which they will down their tools.

The government had scrapped the cover under the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) that is set to replace the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and introduce a 2.75 percent deduction for the medical practitioners.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah stated that the cover given to doctors currently only covers a baseline, a factor he says compels the health practitioners to go back to their pockets in a bid to get better healthcare.

"The aspect of comprehensive cover is not a favour we are asking from the government because we actually relinquished our medical allowance. You are doomed to be given an insurance cover that only covers the baseline. That means you are going to get another private insurance to cover you," he said.

The court had in January 19 lifted an order barring the implementation of the SHIF paving way for public participation that is currently underway.

A three-judge bench composed of justices Patrick Kiage, Pauline Nyamweya and Ngenye Macharia directed that certain provisions remain suspended pending the hearing and determination of the appeal filed by the State.

"For the avoidance of doubt, we accordingly order as follows, we hereby suspend the orders of the High Court restraining the implementation and or enforcement of The Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, The Primary Health Care Act, 2023," the bench stated in its ruling.

This includes Section 26(5) which makes registration and contribution a precondition for dealing with or accessing public services from the national and county governments or their entities.

Section 27(4) which provides that a person shall only access healthcare services where their contributions to the Social Health Insurance Fund are up to date and active, also remains suspended.