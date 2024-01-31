Kenya: Homabay Celebrates Second Lady Winner As Irene Auko Maina Scoops 1 Million Bob in SportPesa Midweek Jackpot

Nairobi — Homabay County witnessed another historic moment as Irene Auko Maina, a 36-year-old mother of two from Kadongo, clinched the SportPesa Midweek Jackpot Bonus, bagging Ksh1,101,920.

Irene emerged victorious after accurately predicting the outcome of 12 out of 13 matches, securing her place as this year's inaugural winner of the coveted weekly jackpot.

This triumph follows closely on the heels of another remarkable win in the region, as 24-year-old Christine Adhiambo Muganda kicked off the year with a Ksh2,335,528 Mega Jackpot Bonus win.

Irene, who had previously explored various betting options without success, found her stride in the midweek jackpot, which currently boasts Ksh22 million. "I participate a lot in the midweek jackpot as compared to any other market, and this is not the end - I will continue betting," Irene shared.

The joyful winner received the life-changing news while returning home from the farm, describing the jackpot victory as a blessing. Irene expressed her plans to utilize the winnings as capital to start a chicken-rearing venture. Accompanied by her supportive husband, Irene exuded confidence, stating, "I believe in winning again in the near future," and encouraged fellow punters to play responsibly.

This success story doesn't stop with Irene, as 30-year-old Japhet Mwachi Ngare, a self-employed youth running a barbershop from Kitengela in Kajiado, also secured the Midweek Jackpot Bonus concurrently.

As the excitement continues to build, SportPesa announces the kick-off of the Mega Jackpot on Saturday, January 27, at 10:00 pm, with an enticing jackpot standing at a whopping Kshs 347,478,678. The Mega Jackpot promises hefty cash prizes for those who can accurately predict the outcomes of 12 matches.

Homabay County stands proud as Irene Auko Maina's inspiring win resonates across the nation, emphasizing that anyone, regardless of gender, has the potential to win big with SportPesa. The lake region continues to shine in the world of online gaming, showcasing the power of perseverance and strategic play.