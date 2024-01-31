Ethiopia: Anchor Stabilizer in Destabilized Region

One of the most pivotal points around the world is the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa. The geopolitical advantages of the place have been pulling the attention of every superpower of the world and every nation. Every step and action in the region is what nations see curiously. The region's peace is a decisive factor in a global stability. In the current reality, the Red Sea is the most militarized place in the world because over a dozen countries have put boots on the sea.

In the past decades, conflicts and unrests have been occurring here and there in the Horn and the Red Sea. The current instability in the Red Sea could be the best example to observe the importance of the region as major trade routes cross the area. Moves made by the armed groups in the Red Sea are forcing companies and countries to halt commercial activities. Though the danger proves to be more threatening to the region, any security menace can have a spiral effect in global peace and stability.

With the actors too many and stakes too high, the strategic place is increasingly becoming a frontline of the big and ragtag.

Cognizant to the advantages of being in the Horn and the Red sea, the geopolitics location of the region still poses danger as things are becoming very much intense. Recent developments are only solid remainders.

Other than resolving differences, the superpower nations do less, other than keeping their national interest. On the other hand, Ethiopia has appeared as a gear shifter in various conflict zones to resolve conflicts and make the place safer. To its part, the country has even done everything to resolve any feud with its neighbors so as to create more rooms for peace and collective security. The country's commitment for peace goes beyond its borders. It does not only have the concern for the Horn and the Red Sea, but it has also a strong stance to bring peace and equality in the world.

Ethiopia has played the most crucial part in the overall activities of the region. Though the nation is a landlocked with 120 million populations, every move and decision in the Horn and Red Sea has a huge impact on the country's economic and political positions. That is why; the country has taken the initiative to make sure the region is in peace.

Ethiopia is known as the beacon of peace and freedom in the eyes of many Africans and black people. Similarly, the nation has always been the leading country in bringing peace to the region and Africa as a whole by participating in a number of matters. In the past many years, the government of Ethiopia has taken every single opportunity to secure the nation's interest by keeping the peace of its neighboring nations. Ethiopia is promoting collective security and economic integration among the region through a win- win approaches.

Ethiopia has been reciprocating to various peacekeeping calls from the African Union and the United Nation without turning its back to whatever the issue could be. In every place, it is deployed; Ethiopian peace keeping army has done marvelous jobs with a high military discipline. A textbook example could be that the Ethiopian army is still in an active duty in Somalia maintaining the nation's peace by warding off any possible attacks from any armed groups.

Besides, Ethiopia took the important role in keeping the peace in Sudan and helped the country to secure its peace. What Ethiopia did in South Sudan is also the action to be recognized by many actors. Ethiopia believes and strives to achieve the wellbeing of its neighbors because the nation understands that their peace is its peace and their conflicts are its own. That was the sole intention for Ethiopia to send its peacekeeping troops to dire areas and scarify their lives.

However, there are still some entities and historic enemies of Ethiopia who keep smudging the name and actions of the country. With no tangible sacrifices and contributions, those enemies have blamed Ethiopia for its role played in the Horn and present themselves as the best ally of those countries.

To support the above mentioned idea, Political Science and International Relations Scholar Prof. Biruk Hailu told the local media that Ethiopia has for long been advocator of peace in the Horn of African (HoA). Ethiopia has been playing an indispensable role in ensuring peace and stability across the HoA region.

The Sudan and Somalia peacekeeping missions are examples of Ethiopia's endeavor to brought stability in the area, he stated. The country has also deployed several troops in support of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) formerly known as AMISOM's peacekeeping mission in Somalia, he mentioned.

Previously in another interview, the scholar mentioned, "It is a shame to forget what Ethiopia did to Africa and the region. Ethiopia's army in the Somalia is protecting the largest and most hostile area compared to other powers. Ethiopia has done a lot in the struggle of Africans to be free and should continue being a voice to Africa."

By the same token, Ethiopia tried its level best to calm down the conflict that broke out in Sudan aftermath of removal of Field Marshall Omar Hassen al-Bashir's regime, Prof. Biruk noted. He stated that Ethiopia took a lion's share in the effort to bring peace between President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the former vice president Rick Machar (PhD) in South Sudan. As to Biruk, Ethiopia is still working for economic integration and strong unity in the HoA whilst political stability and security is the priority agenda.

Considering this fact, the former U.S. President Barack Obama once said "The price that Ethiopia paid to bring stability to the HoA region will always be remembered. Though we have a multilateral relationship with Ethiopia, the country particularly paid a lot in the fight against terrorism."

It is to be recalled that the HoA region is the center of gravity of many interests and it is an environment that is being challenged by man-made and natural problems, according to the scholar.

BY DANIEL ALEMAYEHU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 31 JANUARY 2024