Ethiopia: ENA Inaugurates Its State-of-the-Art Media Complex

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), the sole national wire service in the country inaugurated its state-of-the-art media complex today.

High ranking government officials including Speaker of House of Federation, Teshager Agegnehu and Addis Ababa City Mayor Adanech Abiebie saw the inaugural ceremony of ENA's cutting edge media facility that encompasses three TV and four radio studios outfitted with state-of-the-art editing and recording equipment vital to producing high-quality contents.

Alongside the inauguration, a visit of the media complex has also been held by the officials and invited guests.

In addition to the modern studios, the media complex also includes a number of offices, meeting rooms, a library, a recreation center and a modern gymnasium.

ENA, which is the oldest media house, is serving as a primary source for more than 80 years in the country.

The new media complex would give the agency a great opportunity to realize its objectives by producing high-quality contents.

Founded in 1942 as a national wire news center, ENA has been distributing news and news related stories, documentaries, and television programs through its 38 branch offices nationwide.

The agency disseminates its media products in eight local and international languages including Amharic, Afan Oromo, Tigrigna, Somali, Afar, English, Arabic, and French.

The Ethiopian News Agency is also working to become one of Africa's reliable and dependable sources of media house that promotes continental interest by expanding its reach. It is moving towards achieving its vision of becoming a model, reliable and influential news source in Africa by 2030.

It is preparing to open branches in Kenya and Djibouti to expand its services in the East African region.

ENA has continued its journey by communicating the political, social and economic activities in the country and beyond.

The agency is also anticipated to be in a new phase of height, providing news and news-related reports.