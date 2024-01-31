Rwanda: All Set for Multi-Genre Kwanza Fest

Kwanza Fest will feature a diverse lineup of artists spanning different musical styles, providing a more eclectic experience at the festival' s first edition.

The music festival will kick off February 3, at Kaso Kicukiro from 7PM.

Organized by the Kwanza Fun Group in partnership with Kaso and Nyota, the festival aims at providing a fun filled experience fun to music lovers, showing off talents, and spreading love through music and arts.

The headliners of the festival include singer Kenny Mirasano, traditional dancer and rapper Umukondo Gatore and students from Nyundo music school.

Talking to The NewTimes Kenny Mirasano revealed that the event tends to bring good music to people and build an environment where good music and fun lives.

" We plan to keep the festival going every month with new shows and ideas each time. Each event will bring something fresh and exciting, so you can always expect new experiences and lots of fun at the festival," said Mirasano.

He continued that the festival aims to be a home for everyone who has deep appreciation for music and those looking for solace in discovering new sounds. The creativity every month at the festival will uniquely showcase the beauty in music and make it more memorable to those who will be attending the monthly festival in Kigali.

Tickets to the festival goes from Rwf5, 000 for regular and Rwf10, 000 for the VIP section. The gate will be open at 7PM.

Kenny Mirasano is a singer, composer and graduate from Nyundo School of Music. He fuses cultures from different places with the most influence of Rwandan gakondo. Mirasano released his three-track EP 'Umuntu' in 2022.

Umukondo Gatore is a professional dancer and an integral member of the all-male cultural troupe, 'Ibihame by'Imana', as well as the esteemed national dance troupe, 'Urukerereza'. He recently released 'Rudasumbwa Twataramye,' his debut creation.