Kenya: Shujaa, Junior Stars to Battle for Men's Sports Team Award at 2023 SOYA

Nairobi — The national Sevens Team Shujaa is among the top five nominees shortlisted for the 2023 Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) Sports Team Men ahead of the annual back-tie gala scheduled for February 23 in Nairobi County.

The prestigious event that fetes best sports achievers, will be marking its 20th anniversary since its inaugural edition in 2004 that saw legendary Paralympian Henry Wanyoike, and athletics great Catherine Ndereba named the sportsman and sports woman of the year respectively.

Shujaa will face stiff challenge from Roll Ball, who are making a maiden nomination in the top-five, Kabras Sugar rugby team, national football under-18 (Junior Stars) and Kakamega Homeboyz FC.

Kenya 7s, despite being relegated from the prestigious World Rugby Sevens Series for the first time since they started competing in 2005, they upset favourites South Africa 17-12 to win Africa Sevens title and qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kenya began the tournament with a 34-10 demolition of Nigeria before thrashing Namibia 51-0 and concluding their preliminary matches with a 38-12 win over Zambia.

In the quarterfinals, they edged Burkina Faso 26-0 to set up a semifinal showdown against Zimbabwe, which they won 35-10.

Shujaa also retained the Safari Sevens title after beating Samurai Barracudas 19-0 in the final.

Two tries by Patrick Odongo and one each by John Okoth and Kevin Wekesa helped Kenya to victory RFUEA Grounds. Shujaa had beaten Germany 19-5 in the semis.

In the pool games, Shujaa beat all before them thrashing Red Wailers 34-7, Uganda 17-5, Tropics Sevens 33-5, South Africa All Stars- 36-0.

-History makers Roll-Ball-

Roll Ball made history after being crowned the world champions for the first time following their 7-4 win over hosts India in a hotly contested final in Pune.

It was sweet revenge for Kenya who had lost 9-3 to India in the final four years earlier. In the semis, Kenya had routed Latvia 14-1.

Despite arriving late for the tourney, the Kenyan men swept all before it in the group stages beating Sierra Leone 16-0, Iran 8-2, France 18-0, Ivory Coast 10 2 and Sri Lanka 11-0.

-Kakamega Homeboyz-

Kakamega Homeboyz on their part ended 2023 with a silverware after edging out Tusker FC 1-0 to lift their maiden Football Kenya Federation Cup and qualify to represent Kenya at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Homeboyz also finished second in the FKF Premier League behind record champions Gor Mahia in the 2022/2023 season, which is their best ever performance.

Their run to win the Cup was also significant as they eliminated AFC Leopards 2-1 in the semi-finals, knocked out Kariobangi Sharks 6-1 in the quarter-finals before sending home league winners Gor Mahia 1-0 in the round of 16.

-Junior Stars-

Still in matters football, the Junior Stars will also be seeking to win the gong after bagging silver in the CECAFA Under-18 finals that they lost 2-1 to Uganda.

On their way to the finals, Kenya won all their Group A matches, beating Sudan 5-0, Rwanda 1-0, and Somalia 4-1.

They later saw off pre-tournament tournament favorites Tanzania 4-3 on post-match penalty in the semi-finals after a 0-0 draw in regular time.

-Kabras Sugar-

Lastly in the top five, the Kabras Rugby team, retained the Kenya Cup after beating perennial rivals KCB RFC 19-9.

It was Kabras Sugar's third Kenya Cup title after previous exploits in 2016 and 2021/2022 seasons.

Kabras finished the season unbeaten in 11 matches to top the log with 52 points, went ahead to beat Kenya Harlequin 22-8 in the semis before giving KCB a similar dose.

The Sugar Millers also successfully defended the Enterprise Cup after coming from behind to again defeat KCB RFC 18-0 to complete a double.

It was Kabras Sugar's third Enterprise Cup title after previous victories in 2019 and 2022.

Other teams that made it to the initial list before being trimmed to five are Kenya Ports Authority basketball and the Kenya Prisons volleyball.

-Sports Team Men Top Five Nominees-

1. Kabras Sugar - Rugby

2. Junior Stars - Football

3. Kenya 7s - Rugby

4. Roll-Ball

5. Kakamega Homeboyz - Football