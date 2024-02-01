Kenya: Brookside, Uniliver, BAT Among 29 Companies Listed for Polluting Nairobi River

Nairobi — Brookside Dairy Limited, Uniliver Kenya Limited and British American Tobacco (BAT) Kenya among 29 companies listed by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) for polluting Nairobi River.

According to the authority, other companies include Ndhiwa Sukari Industries Limited, Pearl Dairy Farm Limited, Kenya Tea Packers Limited, Mini Bakeries (NRB) Limited and Mjengo Limited

NEMA indicated that following inspections carried out at various points within the Nairobi River catchment, it was established that there were assorted synthetic wastes along the river, part of which bore the identity of different producers.

"The waste had accumulated in the rivers interfering with their flow, posed a potential threat of flooding, water pollution and are likely to have adverse environmental effects on the general environment," it stated.

The companies have now been given 30 days to clear the waste and in addition submit the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) plan for management of waste emanating from their products.

"The Sustainable Waste Management Act, 2022 requires that every producer shall bear extended producer responsibility obligations to reduce pollution. In addition, a person who fails to manage waste in accordance with this Act shall be required to clean up and restore the site to its natural state," said NEMA.