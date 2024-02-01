Kenya: KRA in Deal With Accountants to Develop New Taxes

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will work with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) to promote professionalism in handling tax matters, streamlining tax processes, and enhancing compliance efforts.

Speaking during a meeting with the ICPAK council, KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga emphasized the significance of the partnership, highlighting the vital role that ICPAK plays in enabling KRA to fulfill its mandate of revenue collection and trade facilitation.

"ICPAK is one of KRA's key stakeholders, and we appreciate the partnership with the institution in various sectors of public and corporate governance," Wattanga said.

"ICPAK members, as taxpayers, tax agents, tax advisors, or accountants in employment, have continued to play a significant role in enhancing tax compliance and revenue collection in Kenya," he added.

The collaboration between KRA and ICPAK will extend to various areas, including the development and implementation of tax policies.

Wattanga expressed KRA's commitment to working closely with ICPAK to ensure effective tax administration.

ICPAK Council Chairman Philip Kakai said that the Institute has been at the forefront in proposing policy recommendations on taxation for consideration.

He affirmed ICPAK's readiness to partner with KRA in the finalization of the development and implementation of proposed policies, contributing to national economic growth and development.

In addition to policy collaboration, the two institutions have agreed to work together to address professional malpractices in tax matters and provide continuous capacity building for KRA staff and tax experts to ensure efficient tax administration.

Recognizing micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as crucial drivers of economic growth, KRA and ICPAK will collaborate to recruit and train MSMEs on tax-related matters, aiming to enhance compliance within this important segment of the economy.

ICPAK will also continue its partnership with the Kenya School of Revenue Administration (KESRA), actively involving tax practitioners in the design and development of the tax curriculum at KESRA, among others.