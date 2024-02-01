Kenya: National Assembly Escalates Housing Levy Battle to the Supreme Court

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has filed a Notice of Appeal at the Supreme Court challenging Appeal Court decision that declined to extend order allowing Housing Levy deductions.

Three Appellate Judges, Justice Lydia Achode, John Mativo and Gachoka Mwaniki declined to extend the stay orders that had been granted by the court, permitting the government to deduct monies from Civil Servants and employees working in the private sector.

The Appeal by the Attorney General arose from a judgment delivered by three Judges Justice David Majanja, Christine Meoli and Lawrence Mugambi who declared the Finance Act 2023 as Unconstitutional.

The constitutional petition was filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and a Kenyan libing in the USA Eliud Matindi among other petitioners.

They convinced the bench that indeed the Finance Act 2023 was Unconstitutional. It will now be incumbent upon the Chief Justice Martha Koome to appoint a bench of 7 Judges to hear the appeal.