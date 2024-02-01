Kenyan, Ethiopian Cut Flowers to Face More Scrutiny in EU

Nairobi — Cut rose flowers from Kenya and Ethiopia face more scrutiny in order to access the European Union (EU) market.

According to the Fresh Produce Exporters Association of Kenya (FPEAK), local flowers will undergo an increased check of up to 25 percent in the EU starting this May.

The new measures follow the review of EU regulatory measures that sought to take precautionary measures over the False Codling Moth (FCM).

"FPEAK has been advised that the EU Member States representatives, meeting with the EU Commission in the EU Standing Committee SCOPAFF earlier this month have formally adopted the anticipated changes to the minimum percentage of plant health import inspections at EU borders of consignments of cut roses from Kenya and Ethiopia," said FPEAK in a statement.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) ran a publication in October last year on the risk posed by imports of rose-cut flowers, where Kenya and Ethiopia are the biggest exporters.

FPEAK says that the move is part of the annual review process under Commission Implementing Regulation 2022/2389 that lays out the rules for the uniform application of frequency rates for plant health checks.