Kenya: New Golf Tournament Termed a Game Changer for Persons With Disabilities in Kenya

Nairobi — The Kenya Open Golf Limited have announced a special tournament for persons with disabilities to be held as a curtain raiser for this year's edition of the Magical Kenya Open.

Magical Kenya Open tournament director Patrick Obath said the Golf For Good Tournament will be a game changer that will inspire many persons with disabilities in Kenya to take up the sport.

"Working with various organisations, the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) has a 'Golf for the Disabled' unit and we will be talking to the various prime agencies for disabled persons in the country to make sure they are here (Muthaiga Golf Club) so they are able to see and are inspired by these people who are earning from their profession despite their disabilities. We are also reaching out to children who are differently abled and want to play golf" Obath said.

Obath said the tournament is an extension of the Golf For Good initiative, which seeks to promotes sustainability and inclusivity in local communities.

"The way it works that this year, for the first time, there will be two ladies with disabilities. It has been men only in the past so this is the first time we will be having ladies. You have 10 players and their caddies as well as a referee and they play for money. I think they play around 12 events across the world...one every month," he explained.

Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) chair Peter Kanyago described the tournament as one of a kind.

"This is a very special tournament and we are very happy that it is coming to Kenya. It is the first time it will be held in Africa," he said.