Kenya: Corporate Sector Lauded for Aiding Growth of Golf Clubs in Kenya

Nairobi — The corporate sector in Kenya have been exalted for their consistent support to golf clubs around the country through regular tournaments to generate revenue.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) executive Jonathan Marucha said such tournaments are an opportunity for golf clubs to make money through entry fees.

"As you know, golf clubs are non-profit entities...we don't make any profits from our activities so when we get partners it really gives us a big boost in terms of getting people to come and enjoy the course...and of course...through whatever entry fees that they pay, we are able to run the clubs in terms of financial boost," Marucha said.

He further said the variety of golf tournaments provide platforms for players to grow their talents whereas stirring an interest in others who would like to pick up the sport.

"These tournaments bring people to the realisation they can play a different sport rather than football or volleyball...all the other sports that are well known out there. Golf is also a very good sport in terms of calming you down. It gives you self-discipline and in terms of how to interact with different people," he said.

He was speaking on Wednesday during the launch of the second edition of the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) East Africa Golf Tour at the Railways Golf Club in Nairobi.

The 11-month series, featuring 24-leg amateurs, will be played in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda.

Locally, the tournament will be played in Mombasa, Eldoret, Kakamega, Nakuru, Limuru, Nyanza, Machakos, Thika, Ruiru Sports Club, Kericho, Nyeri, Railway, Nandi Bears, Great Rift Valley, Sigona, Kitale, Kisii, Leisure, Vipingo Ridge and Malindi Golf Club.

Marucha applauded KCB for their support towards the growth of golf in the region.

"We really appreciate as KGU and the entire golfing fraternity, including Kenya Ladies Golf Union and Junior Golf Foundation...we really appreciate the support KCB have given us. This series is going to enable our golfers enjoy the game and know that they have a strong partner in KCB," Marucha, also the Railways Golf Club vice-captain, noted.

KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications, Rosalind Gichuru, expressed hope the Tour will open doors of opportunities for golfers in the region.

"We want to expand the sport and give an opportunity to budding golfers to grow their skills. This is based on our brand purpose of opening doors of opportunities to individuals, businesses, and communities to realize their full potential and actualize their dreams," Gichuru said.

She noted the tournament will not only be about the battle on the greens.

"Over and above the amazing golf courses we will visit, our objective is to take care of our environment and safeguard it from climate change. we will maintain the tree planting exercises across the clubs and incorporate the setup and development of environmentally friendly LPG solutions," she said.

This year's edition feature 3000 golfers, 1000 juniors and 500 ladies culminating in a grand finale in December during which 168 players will battle for glory.

The bank has injected a healthy dose of Ksh 65 million into the tour whereas property firm, Beulah City Ltd, will award an apartment worth Ksh 2.1 million as the hole in one prize for every leg of the series.