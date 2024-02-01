Rwanda: Weather Agency Predicts Heavy Rains in February

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency has alerted the public to expect significant heavy rainfall throughout the country in February, exceeding usual averages.

In a statement issued on January 31, the Agency forecasts that rainfall will vary between 50 and 250 mm, considerably higher than the typical figures for this time of year.

The early part of February is projected to see rainfall close to the long-term average across various regions. However, the latter 20 days are poised for substantially higher rainfall than usual.

El Niño conditions persisting in the Pacific Ocean are the main catalysts for this unusual weather pattern.

Regions like Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe, Karongi, Rutsiro, and the western areas of Ngororero and Huye Districts are bracing for the heaviest downpours, with expected rainfall ranging between 200 and 250 mm.

Other areas including the rest of Ngororero and Huye Districts, western Gisagara, eastern Kirehe, Rubavu, Nyanza, Ruhango, Muhanga, and western Kamonyi are likely to see rainfall between 150 and 200 mm.

The Northern Province, excluding the south-eastern Rulindo District, should prepare for 100 to 150 mm of rain.

Eastern Kamonyi, the remainder of Kirehe, Kigali City, the Eastern Province (apart from southeastern Bugesera), and the central corridor from Kayonza to Nyagatare are forecasted to receive between 50 and 100 mm of rain.

Regarding winds, the country is expected to experience moderate to strong winds, between 6m/s and 8m/s, with some areas in Kigali City, Rwamagana, Ngoma, Nyaruguru, Gakenke, Gicumbi, and Burera Districts anticipating slightly milder winds of 4 to 6 m/s.

Temperature predictions suggest the highest temperatures, ranging from 26°C to 28°C, will occur in Kigali City, Bugesera, Rwamagana, Ngoma, the eastern and central parts of Gatsibo and Nyagatare Districts, eastern Kamonyi, Ruhango, Nyanza, and Gisagara, as well as the southern regions of Rusizi District.

Conversely, cooler maximum temperatures of 18°C to 20°C are expected in the northern reaches of Nyabihu and the Volcanoes National Park in Musanze Districts, falling below the usual maximum temperature range.