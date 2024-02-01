Tanzania: Samia Eulogies Former Tpdf Chief of Staff

DAR ES SALAAM: PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has sent a message of condolence to the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Jacob Mkunda, and the entire nation on the passing of Lieutenant General (Rtd) Martin Mwakalindile.

A distinguished soldier, ambassador, and Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen (rtd) Mwakalindile passed away last Sunday in India, where he was undergoing medical treatment.

The Head of State took to her official account on Tuesday to convey her sympathies and appreciation for Mwakalindile's dedicated service to the nation as a soldier, ambassador, and Chief of Staff.

In her message, President Samia reflected on Lt. Gen (Rtd) Mwakalindile's significant role in the liberation of Southern African countries, noting that he trained in the FRELIMO Army before and after Mozambique gained independence.

She praised his commitment to duty and acknowledged the loss the nation has suffered with his passing.

The president extended her condolences not only to the Chief of Defence Forces but also to the entire military fraternity, the family, relatives, and friends of the late Lt. Gen (Rtd) Mwakalindile.

Gen Mkunda officially announced the passing of Lt. Gen (Rtd) Mwakalindile, who breathed his last on Sunday while undergoing treatment in India.

Born on April 30, 1944, in Kibisi Village, Katumba Ward, Rungwe District, Mbeya Region, Lt. Gen (Rtd) Mwakalindile began his military career on March 27, 1963, when he joined the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF).

Throughout his service, he underwent military training in Tanzania, Kenya, England, and Canada, showcasing his commitment to continuous improvement.

Lt. Gen (Rtd) Mwakalindile's illustrious military career culminated in his promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General on June 21, 1995. He served the army for 36 years, demonstrating unwavering obedience and courage until his honorable retirement on April 30, 1999.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, the President and Commander-in-Chief awarded him various medals, including the Kagera War Medal, 20 Years of TPDF, Union, Long Service, and Distinguished Service in Tanzania.

Throughout his tenure, Lt. Gen (Rtd) Mwakalindile held several key positions, including Commander of the Army in Mozambique (1976-1977), Head of Military Training and Operations at the Army Headquarters (1977-1982), Chief of Staff (1983-1988), and High Commissioner in Mozambique until his retirement in 1999.

According to TPDF's communications and public relations acting director, Lieutenant Colonel Gaudentius Ilonda, they will pay their last respects to the departed soldier at the Lugalo Army General Hospital on February 2, 2024, starting at 9:00 am.

"The final journey of Lt. Gen (Rtd) Mwakalindile's remains will then commence, with the burial scheduled to take place in Kibisi Village, Rungwe District, Mbeya Region, on February 4, 2024," he said.

The deceased is survived by a wife and children, marking the end of an era for a man who dedicated his life to the service of his country.