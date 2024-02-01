Rwandan Correction Peacekeepers Honoured With UN Service Medals

Three Rwandan corrections peacekeepers based in South Sudan were awarded the prestigious 'UN Service Medal of Honor' in recognition of their unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law.

The decorated individuals were among 18 correctional peacekeepers honored by the United Nations on January 29, at a ceremony held in the mission's South sector.

The three include SSP Hillary Sengabo, and SSP Pelly Uwera Gakwaya, who were both former Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS) spokespersons, another one is SSP Olive Mukantabana.

The medal pinning ceremony took place in Upper Nile state, Malakal. It was graced by Abdul Arshad, the head of the corrections unit - Rule of Law and Security Institutions section, alongside Paul Adejoh Ebikwo, the officer in charge of the Field Office Malakal among other officials.

In his address, Arshad lauded the recipients for their pivotal role in maintaining peace and enforcing the rule of law across various field offices in South Sudan. He emphasized that the medal symbolizes the dedication and hard work demonstrated by the peacekeepers in their mission.

Arshad highlighted the valuable contributions of the Government provided Corrections Personnel (GPPs) in mentoring prison management, implementing prison reforms, and training staff in adherence to Mandela rules and green corrections for prisons' food security.

Expressing his gratitude, Ebikwo commended the decorated officers for their tireless efforts in restoring peace, particularly in upholding the rule of law in South Sudan and beyond.

Currently, the RCS has deployed 11 staff members in peacekeeping missions, with five serving in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), five in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), and one in the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

Since 2012, 181 officers from the RCS have participated in various UN missions, underscoring Rwanda's commitment to global peacekeeping efforts.