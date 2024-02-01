Somalia: U..S. Reaffirms Its Solidarity With Somalia to Protects Its Sovereignty

Mogadishu — The United States has said again it shares with the partners in Africa the call for the preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia.

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs of the United States Molly Phee said that Ethiopia's violation of Somalia's sovereignty could be an obstacle to the Al-Shabaab war.

"We are concerned that the Somaliland-Ethiopia sea deal could hinder our joint struggle, which includes Addis Ababa in recent years in the fight against terrorism," she added.

The United States government also said that it supports the talks between the Federal Government of Somalia and Somaliland regarding the future of the country and its unity.

This comes days after the Ethiopian government requested a meeting of the IGAD regional organization to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the crisis resulting from the MoU.

On 1 January, the breakaway region of Somaliland struck a controversial deal with Ethiopia, giving Addis Ababa access to the Red Sea. The deal infuriated Mogadishu, which considers it a violation of its sovereignty.