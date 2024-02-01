Rwanda: Gasogi United Saga Takes New Twist as Players Resume Training

Businessman Charles Nkuliza Kakooza, alias KNC, may have informed the Rwanda FA about his decision to disband his team Gasogi United, but no player has left the club yet. The team has not stopped training either, Times Sport has learnt.

KNC told the media that he has disbanded his club with immediate effect after what he referred to as 'corrupt refereeing' after Saturday's 1-0 league loss to AS Kigali at Kigali Pele Stadium in a week 17 fixture.

Rwanda Premier League Board president Hadji Mudaheranwa revealed that he held talks with the businessmen in an attempt to convince him to reconsider his decision and stay in the league but it did not stop him from writing to the League body and the FA that his decision has not changed.

However, Rwanda FA Secretary-General Adolphe Kalisa said that no club is allowed to withdraw from any football competition without the federation's approval, revealing that his KNC's request to disband the club is being looked into before a decision is made.

" Gasogi United is not allowed to withdraw from any football competitions until the federation responds to the club's request to withdraw. Hence, the team will continue to take part in competitions until a final decision is made," Kalisa said. .

This means Gasogi will continue to take part in competitions until a final decision is made.

Times Sport has learnt that KNC told the players to continue training sessions as usual and the team could be back to action on Saturday, February 3, where they are scheduled to play Kiyovu SC in the Primus National League.

The team was spotted training at IPRC-Kicukiro training pitch on Wednesday, January 3, and the players were in a relaxed mood.

This is the second time in two years that the business mogul has threatened to withdraw the team from the league as he did in January 2022 but he quickly reversed his decision.