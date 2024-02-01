Malawi: Death Toll From Rain-Related Disasters Hits 9 So Far

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) has said the death toll from various disasters during this year's rainy season has risen from five, as reported on January 9, to eight now.

In a statement on Thursday, Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs Charles Kalemba says five out of the eight deaths were caused by lightning strikes while the remaining three were caused by floods.

He said the number of affected households has increased from 4,751 to 4,989.

The Dodma Chief says the total number of injuries, largely caused by stormy rains, remains at 46.

He observed that currently, Dodma has reached out to 4,868 households, which is approximately 21,906 people and representing 97 per cent of the total number of the affected with food and non-food items, which include maize, beans, blankets, pails and plastic sheets.