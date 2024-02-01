South Africa: Maties Must Root Out Toxic and Exclusionary Culture Exposed At Wilgenhof, but Is It Brave Enough?

31 January 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pierre De Vos

Despite assurances from the university that the initiation problem is being addressed, it has not managed to root out the toxic and exclusionary culture in some residences, with some white residents and alumni actively resisting efforts to do so.

I lived in Wilgenhof Men's Residence ("Die Plek") in 1984 and 1985 during the first two years of my undergraduate studies at Stellenbosch University. An authoritarian Afrikaner Nationalist ethos permeated the university (at the time State President PW Botha even served as Chancellor of the university).

First-year students in men's residences were subjected to dehumanising initiation practices in the name of fostering a unique koshuis gees (residence spirit) as part of a larger project to ensure broad acceptance of the Afrikaner Nationalist culture, a culture steeped in violence, obedience to authority, and fear and hatred of the Other.

This usually ended with some kind of ritual aimed at "breaking in" first-year students to ensure their loyalty to their specific residence, and to the larger Afrikaner Nationalist ethos.

In Wilgenhof, the final initiation ritual happened on an evening about two weeks after the start of lectures. In my time, first-year students were all blindfolded and kept in a locked room where we were blasted with piercingly loud music and made to do various physical exercises, before -- late into the night -- each of us was brought to the "quad" individually, still blindfolded and very much disoriented,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.