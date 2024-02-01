Kenya: Court to Rule on Extradition Case on Kenyan Fugitive Wanted in U.S. for Killing Girlfriend

Nairobi — The High Court was on Thursday set to give directions in response to the Director of Public Prosecution's (DPP) application regarding the extradition case of a Kenyan fugitive sought by U.S. authorities for his alleged involvement in the murder of his girlfriend.

The apprehended suspect, Kevin Kangethe, was taken into custody on Tuesday for the suspected murder of Margaret Mbitu in Massachusetts between October 30 and November 4, 2023.

Kangethe, 40 who was on the run, was arrested in an entertainment joint in Nairobi's Westlands area.

On Wednesday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) received a formal extradition request from the U.S. government for the apprehension and extradition of Kangethe.

Subsequently, the DPP found sufficient merit in the case and proceeded to file a substantive application for the extradition proceedings.

"Upon thorough perusal of the request, and being satisfied that there is sufficient evidence, the DPP filed a substantive Extradition application NO. E356 of 2024 against the fugitive," the DPP Renson Ingonga said.

A magistrate court on Wednesday granted permission for the police to extend the detention of Kangethe, who is currently incarcerated at Muthaiga Police Station, for a period of thirty days.

The lifeless body of Mbitu was discovered in a vehicle at a Logan Airport garage in Massachusetts days after she was reported missing, prompting a search for Kangethe. He is believed to have boarded a flight to Kenya shortly after the incident.