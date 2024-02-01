Sudan: Designating Entities in Sudan That Contribute to War Efforts

document

The United States is designating today three Sudanese entities that have helped finance and secure materiel for the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Zadna International Co for Development Ltd is a major component of the SAF's commercial empire and is used by SAF to launder funds. Al-Fakher Advanced Works Co. Ltd. is a holding company for the RSF's gold export business, helping generate millions of dollars for the RSF's war effort. Al Khaleej Bank Company, Ltd has played a central role in funding RSF's operations. All three entities have undermined the peace, security, and stability of Sudan.

Rather than adhere to their commitments and obligations to protect civilians and implement a ceasefire, the SAF and the RSF have continued to fuel the conflict, commit atrocities, and obstruct humanitarian aid deliveries. The United States will continue to use the tools at our disposal to end this devastating war, promote accountability, and help the Sudanese people realize their demands for freedom, peace, and justice.

The Department of the Treasury is taking these actions pursuant to Executive Order 14098, which imposes sanctions on certain persons destabilizing Sudan and undermining the goal of a democratic transition. For more information on these designations, see Treasury's press release.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson