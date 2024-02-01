Tunisia: 'Tunisia Will Not Abandon Its Public Institutions and Facilities,' President Saied Says

Tunis/Tunisia — "Tunisia will not abandon its public companies and institutions, which are a national treasure," said President of the Republic Kais Saied during his visit to the National Cellulose and Esparto Paper Company (SNCPA) in Kasserine on Wednesday.

These companies have been damaged since the late 1980s, especially in the early 2000s, the president told TAP. He cited numerous cases of corruption in appointments, contracts and spare parts.

The Head of State stressed the need to save the company, pointing out that "those who do not take urgent measures have no place in the state. The first thing to do is to cleanse the factory of corruption and upgrade its equipment, which dates back to the 1980s".

He reiterated that "no one can manipulate the will of Tunisian citizens. We must stand together to liberate Tunisia from the lobbies and the corrupt who only want evil for Tunisia".

The President spoke of developing a rescue programme for state-owned companied facing financial difficulties.